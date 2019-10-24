Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
15:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek NICHOLLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek NICHOLLS

Notice Condolences

Derek NICHOLLS Notice
NICHOLLS Derek

On the 22nd October, 2019, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, aged 88 years, of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loving uncle to David (deceased), Heather and Lynn. Loving great-uncle to Justin, Kirsty, Christina, David, Lily and Charley. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 7th November, 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Hospice At Home Team), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.