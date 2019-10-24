|
NICHOLLS Derek
On the 22nd October, 2019, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, aged 88 years, of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loving uncle to David (deceased), Heather and Lynn. Loving great-uncle to Justin, Kirsty, Christina, David, Lily and Charley. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 7th November, 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Hospice At Home Team), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019