Passed away peacefully, on the 3rd May, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, of Gaywood. Beloved husband of the late Doreen, a much loved dad of Kevin, Katrina and Kimberley. A dear father-in-law to John and James. A devoted grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 23rd May, 2019 at 10.45am. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for Alzheimers Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 10, 2019