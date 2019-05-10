Home

More Obituaries for Derrick WARD
Derrick "Peter" WARD

Derrick "Peter" WARD Notice
Passed away peacefully, on the 3rd May, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, of Gaywood. Beloved husband of the late Doreen, a much loved dad of Kevin, Katrina and Kimberley. A dear father-in-law to John and James. A devoted grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 23rd May, 2019 at 10.45am. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for Alzheimers Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 10, 2019
