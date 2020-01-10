|
|
FRANCIS
Diana Mary
(nèe Irwin)
Passed away peacefully at home on 31st December 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved mummie to Rachelle, Rosemary, Alexandria and Charles, much loved grannie to Kasper Jack, Dolly (Lilly), Florence and Theodore. We will cherish her memory in our hearts forever. Funeral Service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 2.30pm. Floral tributes and donations, if desired, for Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House may be made at the service or sent c/o R H Fayers and Son.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020