Home

POWERED BY

Services
R H Fayers & Son Funeral Directors
104 High Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1DA
01553 691641
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana FRANCIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana FRANCIS

Notice Condolences

Diana FRANCIS Notice
FRANCIS

Diana Mary

(nèe Irwin)

Passed away peacefully at home on 31st December 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved mummie to Rachelle, Rosemary, Alexandria and Charles, much loved grannie to Kasper Jack, Dolly (Lilly), Florence and Theodore. We will cherish her memory in our hearts forever. Funeral Service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 2.30pm. Floral tributes and donations, if desired, for Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House may be made at the service or sent c/o R H Fayers and Son.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -