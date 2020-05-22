|
RUSSELL Diana Gerardine Thurston
Peacefully, on the 16th May, 2020, at the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, aged 98 years, of Old Hunstanton. Loving mother of David, of Metairie, LA, USA and of Richard (deceased) and their families. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Hunstanton) and British Red Cross, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
