Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
SIMPSON Diana Mary

Peacefully, on the 3rd September, 2019, at Holmwood House, Swaffham, aged 91 years. A beloved wife of the late Crawford and a devoted mother of Julia. A dear sister and aunt. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 27th September, 2019 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 19, 2019
