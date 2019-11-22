|
|
GREEN
Dilys Marilyn
died peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 7th November, aged 82 years, of Syderstone. Dearly loved wife of Richard, loving mother of Stephanie and Nicholas, nana of Emily, Charlotte, Lydia, Alexander and Darcy. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at St. Mary's Church, Syderstone on Tuesday 3rd December at 10.45am. Family flowers only, but if desired, donations for Cancer Research UK c/o Canler & Son Funeral Directors, 12 Highfield Road, Fakenham, NR21 9DH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019