A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
14:00
St Martins Church, Fincham
BANYARD

Donald Fredrick

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 15th July 2020, aged 83 years at home. Dearly loved husband of Rita, much loved dad to Joanne and Claire and cherished grandad to Jordan, Ethan, Lillie, Hollie and Jessica. Funeral Service will take place at St Martins Church, Fincham on Tuesday 4th August at 2.00pm. Due to the current situation, only close family inside the church, more than welcome to attend outside. Donations if desired for Parkinson's UK, cheques to be sent c/o A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk, following memory giving link
Published in Lynn News on July 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -