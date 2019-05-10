|
|
Peacefully, on the 3rd May, 2019, aged 73 years, of Grimston. Loving father of Michelle and Emma. A dear father-in-law to Mark and Frances. Much loved grandfather to Frederick, Montgomery, Clementine and Alexandra. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Chapel, King's Lynn on Friday, 24th May, 2019 at 3.00pm followed by Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for the following charities British Heart Foundation, Prostate Cancer UK and The Churches Conservation Trust (St Nicholas Chapel), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 10, 2019