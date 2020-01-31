Home

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
ELY Donald (Don)

On the 27th January, 2020, peacefully at Terrington Lodge, formerly of West Lynn, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Jen, loving dad of Jane, Jo and Kate. A dear father-in-law and a much loved grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 13th February, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Terrington Lodge Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020
