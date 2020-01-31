|
ELY Donald (Don)
On the 27th January, 2020, peacefully at Terrington Lodge, formerly of West Lynn, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Jen, loving dad of Jane, Jo and Kate. A dear father-in-law and a much loved grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 13th February, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Terrington Lodge Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020