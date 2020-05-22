|
|
MISKELL Donald
On the 17th May, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 81 years, of Walpole Highway. Dearly loved husband of Winifred. Loving dad to Brenda, Julie, Kevin, Alison and Paul (deceased). A dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020