OVERTON
Donald (Don)
Passed away peacefully on 22nd February, 2020, aged 89 years of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Jean (deceased). Much loved dad of Denise, John and Claire. Beloved grandad and great grandad. He will sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 9th March at 10am. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired, for Parkinsons UK, may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020