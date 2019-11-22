Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:30
King's Lynn Baptist Church
Peacefully, on the 13th November, 2019 at Manton House, aged 82 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Devoted mother to Patricia, Pamela, Dawn and Shane. Mother-in-law to Steve, David, Steven and Tracey. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at King's Lynn Baptist Church on Thursday, 28th November, 2019 at 12:30 pm followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Norfolk & Norwich Association For The Blind, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019
