Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
14:00
PRIVATE - All Saints Church
East Winch
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen SHREAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen SHREAD

Notice Condolences

Doreen SHREAD Notice
SHREAD

Doreen

Passed away peacefully on 19th May 2020, after a short illness, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89, of East Winch. Beloved wife of Sidney (deceased). Loving sister of Daphne and loving auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Private graveside service at All Saints Church, East Winch on Tuesday 2nd June at 2.00pm. Any enquires please contact A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Tel: 01553 766795
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -