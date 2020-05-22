|
SHREAD
Doreen
Passed away peacefully on 19th May 2020, after a short illness, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89, of East Winch. Beloved wife of Sidney (deceased). Loving sister of Daphne and loving auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Private graveside service at All Saints Church, East Winch on Tuesday 2nd June at 2.00pm. Any enquires please contact A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Tel: 01553 766795
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020