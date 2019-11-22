|
|
SILLIS
Doreen Mary
Peacefully, on the 12th November, 2019, in her 100th year, of South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Eddie, loving mother of Barry, Barbara and Clive. A dear mother-in-law, nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, South Wootton on Wednesday, 27th November, 2019 at 11:30 am followed by interment at South Wootton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019