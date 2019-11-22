Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30
St Mary's Church
South Wootton
Doreen SILLIS Notice
SILLIS

Doreen Mary

Peacefully, on the 12th November, 2019, in her 100th year, of South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Eddie, loving mother of Barry, Barbara and Clive. A dear mother-in-law, nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, South Wootton on Wednesday, 27th November, 2019 at 11:30 am followed by interment at South Wootton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019
