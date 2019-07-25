Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris MOORE

Notice Condolences

Doris MOORE Notice
MOORE

Doris Elizabeth

Passed away peacefully at home on 16th July 2019, aged 87 years. Loving wife of the late Joshua John Moore. Much loved mother to Kevin. Mother-in-law to Carole. Grandma to Adam and Matthew. Great-grandma to Sonny. Funeral service and interment at St Mary's Church, Rougham on Wednesday 31st July at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations to British Lung Foundation may be made at the service or sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 51 Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7LE
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.