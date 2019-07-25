|
MOORE
Doris Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully at home on 16th July 2019, aged 87 years. Loving wife of the late Joshua John Moore. Much loved mother to Kevin. Mother-in-law to Carole. Grandma to Adam and Matthew. Great-grandma to Sonny. Funeral service and interment at St Mary's Church, Rougham on Wednesday 31st July at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations to British Lung Foundation may be made at the service or sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 51 Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7LE
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019