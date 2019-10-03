Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Doris ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON Doris Catherine

(nee Dix)

Peacefully at Lower Farm Care Home on Monday 30th October 2019, Doris Catherine, formerly of Wootton Road, King's Lynn, aged 100 (& 2 days). Loving wife of the late Percy, mother of Ian (deceased), Anthony and Philip and very special mother-in-law. Grannan to Mark, Neil, Bonnie and Georgina, great-grannan to Sara, Evie and Noah. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 10.45am.

Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for King's Lynn Hospital League of Friends may be made at the service or sent c/o

R H Fayers and Son.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019
