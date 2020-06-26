Home

John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Peacefully on 22nd June 2020 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a short illness aged 95 years. Of Thornham, dearly loved mum, nan and great nan. Due to the current circumstances, family only funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date at All Saints Church, Thornham. Any donations please for The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, may be sent to:-John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on June 26, 2020
