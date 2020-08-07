|
|
TROWELL
Doris
Passed away peacefully at home on 28th July 2020, aged 94, formerly of Russett Close, King's Lynn. Loving wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mum of Stephen, Susan and Carol, much loved nan and great-nan. A private family funeral to take place at St Faith's Church, Gaywood followed by the committal at Gayton Road Cemetery. Floral tributes welcome or donations, if desired, for Millbrook House Residents Fund. For further information please contact R H Fayers and Son on 01553 691641
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 7, 2020