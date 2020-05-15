Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Dorothy EAGLES Notice
EAGLES

Dorothy Irene

Passed away peacefully, on the 3rd May, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 87 years. Much loved mother to Michael and Ian (deceased), mother-in-law to Anna and loving nanny to Natasha and Alexander. A retired Senior Lecturer at the College of West Anglia (NORCAT), who had a passion for golf with over 30 years membership at the King's Lynn Golf Club and roles including Ladies Captain and President. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Golfing Spirit and True Yorkshire Grit made a Grand Lady. Greatly Loved by All Who Knew Her.

Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. A celebration of her life to be arranged later in the year. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn. PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020
