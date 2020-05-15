|
EAGLES
Dorothy Irene
Passed away peacefully, on the 3rd May, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 87 years. Much loved mother to Michael and Ian (deceased), mother-in-law to Anna and loving nanny to Natasha and Alexander. A retired Senior Lecturer at the College of West Anglia (NORCAT), who had a passion for golf with over 30 years membership at the King's Lynn Golf Club and roles including Ladies Captain and President. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Golfing Spirit and True Yorkshire Grit made a Grand Lady. Greatly Loved by All Who Knew Her.
Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. A celebration of her life to be arranged later in the year. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn. PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020