Passed away peacefully, on the 7th March, 2020, at Goodwins Hall, aged 90 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late Len. A dearly loved mum of Stephen and a dear mother-in-law to Jane. A devoted nan to Cathryn, Bex, Gary and Barney and a Great Queen Nanny to Josh. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 24th March, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for R.S.P.B., may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 13, 2020
