|
|
HURN
Doug on 22nd July 2020, aged 71 years passed away at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital with his family by his side. Loving Husband to Paula. Much loved dad and Father-in-law to Jo & Steve, Cheryl, Melissa & Michael, Natasha & Andrew and a wonderful Grandad to Emily & Phill, Ryan, Mollie & Tom and a good friend to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 13th August at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia UK & Cancer Care & Treatment for Macmillan QEH, may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 7, 2020