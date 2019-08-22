|
WATSON Douglas 'Bob'
On the 14th August, 2019, suddenly but peacefully at his home, aged 90 years, of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved dad of Christine, loving grandad to Emily and Sarah. Funeral Service at St Clement's Church, Terrington St Clement on Friday, 30th August, 2019 at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019