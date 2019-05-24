Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Betty Osborne

Notice Condolences

Edna Betty Osborne Notice
OSBORNE
Edna Betty
On the 17th May, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 90 years, of Gaywood. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred. Loving mum to Paul, Alan and Mark. A dear mother-in-law to Sara. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 31st May, 2019 at 9.15am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Salvation Army (King's Lynn), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.