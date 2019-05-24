|
OSBORNE
Edna Betty
On the 17th May, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 90 years, of Gaywood. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred. Loving mum to Paul, Alan and Mark. A dear mother-in-law to Sara. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 31st May, 2019 at 9.15am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Salvation Army (King's Lynn), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
