BLYTH

Nee Clare

Edna Grace

Of Tilney Saint Lawrence, sadly passed away peacefully on 16th July 2019, aged 85 years at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Dear mum to Stuart and Peggyann and nan to Annika, Jodie and Bradley. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made at the service for the West Newton Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital or sent to Co-Operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 1, 2019
