GARNER
Edna
On the 4th May, 2020, peacefully at Holmwood House, Swaffham, aged 94 years, formerly of Gaywood. Beloved wife of the late Stan. Loving mum of Tony, Sheila (deceased) and Helen. A dear mother-in-law to Marg, Malcome and Ray, much loved nan to Andrew, Sharon (deceased), Rebecca and Eleanor and great-nan to William. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Holmwood House Residents Association, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020