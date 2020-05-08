Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna GARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna GARNER

Notice Condolences

Edna GARNER Notice
GARNER

Edna

On the 4th May, 2020, peacefully at Holmwood House, Swaffham, aged 94 years, formerly of Gaywood. Beloved wife of the late Stan. Loving mum of Tony, Sheila (deceased) and Helen. A dear mother-in-law to Marg, Malcome and Ray, much loved nan to Andrew, Sharon (deceased), Rebecca and Eleanor and great-nan to William. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Holmwood House Residents Association, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -