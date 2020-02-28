|
|
HENNIG
Edna Laura (nee Daw)
Suddenly on the 19th February 2020 aged 89 years of Syderstone, formerly Great Massingham. Much-loved mum of Michaela, Robert (deceased), Keith (deceased) and Karin. Nan to Tracy, Chay, Bryn, Ella, Mandy and Claire, Little Nan to Cassie, Harry, Emilia, Chad, Ashley, Georgia, Hollie and Imogen and great-great nan. Mother-in-law to Sean and long term partner to Carl (deceased). Step-nan to Natascha. Will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Friday, 13th March at 10.45am. Family flowers only but donations, if desired to the Syderstone Community Defibrillator, may be given at the service or sent c/o Fakenham & District Funeral Services Ltd., Weasenham, PE32 2TF. Tel: 01328 838838..
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020