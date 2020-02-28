Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edna HENNIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna HENNIG

Notice Condolences

Edna HENNIG Notice
HENNIG

Edna Laura (nee Daw)

Suddenly on the 19th February 2020 aged 89 years of Syderstone, formerly Great Massingham. Much-loved mum of Michaela, Robert (deceased), Keith (deceased) and Karin. Nan to Tracy, Chay, Bryn, Ella, Mandy and Claire, Little Nan to Cassie, Harry, Emilia, Chad, Ashley, Georgia, Hollie and Imogen and great-great nan. Mother-in-law to Sean and long term partner to Carl (deceased). Step-nan to Natascha. Will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Friday, 13th March at 10.45am. Family flowers only but donations, if desired to the Syderstone Community Defibrillator, may be given at the service or sent c/o Fakenham & District Funeral Services Ltd., Weasenham, PE32 2TF. Tel: 01328 838838..
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -