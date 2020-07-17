Home

On 3rd July 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Edna, aged 96 years, of West Rudham. Beloved wife of Jack (deceased). Much loved mum of Leonard. Loving nan of Jack. Great-nan of Bobby. Dear sister of Beryl and Ronnie. Funeral Service private, due to current circumstances. Donations if desired for Asthma UK may be sent to A J Coggles, Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations via www.ajcoggles.co.uk, follow link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on July 17, 2020
