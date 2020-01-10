|
Edward John 'Gordon'
Passed away peacefully on 3rd January aged 93 years. Loved husband of Josie. Much loved and loving dad of Marie and Diane and their partners Steven and Adam. Special granddad of Ellie and Zoe. Funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Colkirk, on Friday, 24th January at 2:00pm, followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only but, donations for The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal may be given at the service or sent c/o Fakenham & District Funeral Services Ltd. Weasenham, PE32 2TF. Tel. 01328 838838.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020