Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Eileen DYE

Eileen DYE Notice
DYE

Eileen Margery

Peacefully, on the 14th March, 2020, at home, surrounded by Brian, Kevin and Lorraine, aged 81 years, of Pott Row. Beloved wife of Brian. A dearly loved mum, a loving mother-in-law and a devoted nanny and great-nanny. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020 at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for COPD Nurses, NCH & C Charitable Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020
