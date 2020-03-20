|
|
DYE
Eileen Margery
Peacefully, on the 14th March, 2020, at home, surrounded by Brian, Kevin and Lorraine, aged 81 years, of Pott Row. Beloved wife of Brian. A dearly loved mum, a loving mother-in-law and a devoted nanny and great-nanny. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020 at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for COPD Nurses, NCH & C Charitable Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020