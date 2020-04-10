Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
10:00
HOWELL

Eileen (Marjorie)

Passed away peacefully on 2nd April 2020, at Westfields Care Home, Swaffham, aged 91, formerly of King's Lynn. Much loved mum of Jan, Jill and Graham (deceased) and mother-in-law of Eddie and Malc. Beloved Grannie and Gang Gang. Dear sister of Richard and Basil (deceased). She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 20th April at 10.00am. Immediate family only to attend please. Donations if desired for the RSPCA may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 10, 2020
