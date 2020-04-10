Home

Eileen SHEAD

Notice Condolences

Eileen SHEAD Notice
SHEAD

Eileen

Peacefully on 4th April 2020, Eileen, aged 85 years, of Fincham, formerly of Pentney. Beloved wife of Donald (deceased). Much loved mum of Stephen (deceased), Michael, Jane, Timothy and Norman (deceased). Dear Nan, Great Nan and Sister. Funeral Service Private. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be sent to A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN, or via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -