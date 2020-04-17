Home

STOKES

Eileen Joyce

Of Stoke Ferry passed away on 9th April 2020. Aged 79 years. Loving wife of Bobby, dearly loved mum of Kevin, Chris, Tanya and Corrina and a much loved nan, great-nan and sister. Eileen will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Donation if desired will go to Alzheimer's Research UK. Private cremation due to the current restrictions. All enquiries RH Bond, Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 17, 2020
