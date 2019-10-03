Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Elaine ADAMS

ADAMS

Elaine Margaret

Peacefully passed away at home on Friday 20th September 2019 aged 65 years. Much loved, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her, both family and friends. Funeral Service to take place

on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, at 12.15pm.

Family flowers only, but donations would be welcome in Elaine's memory to 'Guide Dogs For The Blind' and/or 'The Rennie Grove Hospice' c/o A & C Tadman Ltd 39A High Street, Kings Langley, WD4 8AB Tel: 01923 264296
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019
