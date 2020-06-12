|
|
GARNER Eleanor Monica
Passed away peacefully on 2nd June 2020 at Wyndham House Nursing Home, aged 86 years. Beloved Wife of John, a much loved Mother of Philip, Paul and Elizabeth, adored Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Due to the current situation this will be a family Funeral Service. No flowers by request. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, Gaywood, King's Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 4EX. Tel: 01553 768970
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020