Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
Passed away peacefully at her home in Castle Acre on Sunday, 22nd September, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of Jim, loving mother of Lesley Jane Hughes. A dear grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service at St James the Great Church, Castle Acre on Friday, 11th October, 2019 at 11:00am followed by PRIVATE cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) and Friends of Castle Acre Church, may be made at the service or sent c/o Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 26, 2019
