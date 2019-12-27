Home

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
15:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
SPORNE

Elizabeth Betty Sporne, aged 87 died in the early hours of Saturday 7th of December, peacefully with her family and friends around her. Beloved widow of Brian and mother of Ian. Funeral Service at 3.15pm at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Friday 3rd January, 2020. No flowers, but donations please to thank Fridhem Rest Home, Heacham for their loving care can be made either at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 27, 2019
