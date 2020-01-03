|
|
HARRIS
Ella
Of Norfolk House, King's Lynn. Passed away peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House on Wednesday 18 December, 2019, aged 84 years. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020