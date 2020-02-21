Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421

Ellen HAMMOND

Notice Condolences

Ellen HAMMOND Notice
HAMMOND

Ellen peacefully on 13th February 2020 at Millbridge Nursing Home, Heacham (formerly of Docking). Dearly loved widow of Dudley, Loving mum of Colin, Brian, Alan (Happy) and Glen and dear mother-in-law of Angela, Jenny and Gill (deceased). A loving grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service on Thursday 5th March at 1pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired for Norfolk & Norwich Blind Association may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -