HAMMOND
Ellen peacefully on 13th February 2020 at Millbridge Nursing Home, Heacham (formerly of Docking). Dearly loved widow of Dudley, Loving mum of Colin, Brian, Alan (Happy) and Glen and dear mother-in-law of Angela, Jenny and Gill (deceased). A loving grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service on Thursday 5th March at 1pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired for Norfolk & Norwich Blind Association may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 21, 2020