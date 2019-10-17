|
|
KIRMAN Elsie Grace
(nee Smart)
On 11th October, 2019, peacefully, at Woodlands Care Home, King's Lynn, 3 months short of 100 years, of South Wootton, formerly of North Wootton and Emneth. Beloved wife of the late Horace, loving mother to Paul and Stephen. A dear mother-in-law, nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, Walpole St Peter on Thursday, 31st October, 2019 at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 17, 2019