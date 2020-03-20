|
CODMAN Enid Mary
passed away peacefully at Goodwins Hall in her 97th year on 12th March, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hubert, dearly loved mum of Ann, Edward & Richard, mum-in-law of Margaret & Ray, loving nan of Cheryl, Sarah, Amy & Ben and a great-nan of Beth, Ava, Amelia, Archer & Oscar. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Flitcham on Monday 23rd March at 12.00noon. (Due to the circumstances of the Coronavirus it is requested that only family attend the service please). Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Guide Dogs for the Blind may be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020