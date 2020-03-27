|
CODMAN Enid Mary
Ann, Edward & Richard would like to thank all the family who attended Enid's funeral on 23rd March, 2020. Our grateful thanks for the floral tributes, cards and messages of sympathy received, also for the donations for Guide Dogs for The Blind. Thank you to Revd Jonathan Riviere for the service and John Lincoln and Family for the excellent funeral arrangements and special thanks to all the staff at Goodwins Hall for the wonderful care in the past seven years. Please accept this as the only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020