Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid CODMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid CODMAN

Notice

Enid CODMAN Notice
CODMAN Enid Mary

Ann, Edward & Richard would like to thank all the family who attended Enid's funeral on 23rd March, 2020. Our grateful thanks for the floral tributes, cards and messages of sympathy received, also for the donations for Guide Dogs for The Blind. Thank you to Revd Jonathan Riviere for the service and John Lincoln and Family for the excellent funeral arrangements and special thanks to all the staff at Goodwins Hall for the wonderful care in the past seven years. Please accept this as the only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -