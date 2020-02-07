|
|
BARNARD
Eric
Passed away peacefully, on the 27th January, 2020, at The Close Residential Home, aged 86 years, of Dersingham. A much loved husband of Ann and a dearly loved dad of Gary. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 18th February, 2020 at 10:45 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for West Raynham Patients/Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 7, 2020