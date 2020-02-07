Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric BARNARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric BARNARD

Notice Condolences

Eric BARNARD Notice
BARNARD

Eric

Passed away peacefully, on the 27th January, 2020, at The Close Residential Home, aged 86 years, of Dersingham. A much loved husband of Ann and a dearly loved dad of Gary. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 18th February, 2020 at 10:45 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for West Raynham Patients/Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -