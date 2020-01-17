Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn crematorium
Of West Winch, passed away suddenly on 4th January 2020 with his family at his side, aged 78 years. Devoted husband of Diane. Loving dad of Nigel, Simon and Nicky. A dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for the NNUH (Critical Care Unit) may be given at the service or sent c/o and payable to W.C. Littleproud & Son (Donation A/c), Family Funeral Directors, Cobbs Corner, South Green, Dereham, NR19 1PU.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020
