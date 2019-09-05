Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Eric GOOCH

GOOCH

Eric (Eddie)

On the 31st August, 2019, aged 91 years, of Great Massingham. Dearly loved husband of Peggy, loving dad to John and daughter-in-law Carole and a much loved grandad to Shaun and Faye. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 11th September, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 5, 2019
