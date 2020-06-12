Home

Peacefully on 23rd May at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Eric William Edward of Docking House, Docking, aged 79 years. Dearly loved Uncle to Sharon and Darren, Great-Uncle to Emma, Leanne, Felicity and Callum and Great-Great-Uncle to Skye, Harrison and Elijah. Due to government regulations sadly the cremation will be private at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. All Enquires to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020
