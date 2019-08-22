|
|
SLY
Eric
On the 20th August, 2019, peacefully, aged 83 years, of Clenchwarton. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving dad to Elizabeth and Karen. A dear father-in-law and a much loved grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 6th September, 2019 at 10:45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019