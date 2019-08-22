Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric SLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric SLY

Notice Condolences

Eric SLY Notice
SLY

Eric

On the 20th August, 2019, peacefully, aged 83 years, of Clenchwarton. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving dad to Elizabeth and Karen. A dear father-in-law and a much loved grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 6th September, 2019 at 10:45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.