LINK Ermon Sidney

Passed away peacefully, on the 20th August, 2019, at Goodwins Hall, aged 90 years. A much loved husband of Sheila, a dearly loved dad of Nigel and Roger and a dear father-in-law of Sarah. An adored grandad of Chelsea, Josh and Dan and a great-grandpa to Jude and Louie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 29th August, 2019 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019
