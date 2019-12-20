|
LOOSE Ernest 'Ernie'
of Brancaster Staithe, peacefully in hospital on 14th December, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of Joan, loving father of Linda and Stephen, dearly loved grandad of Toby and Holly, great-grandad of George, Robin, Henry and Sid. Funeral Service at St. Mary's Church, Burnham Deepdale on Monday 30th December at 11.00am. Flowers or if desired donations for St. Mary's Roof Appeal c/o S. T. Sutton Funeral Directors, Burnt Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1HL.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 20, 2019