BRENDEL
Esther Aletta
Passed away in Hammersmith Hospital, on the 18th October, 2019, aged 76 years, resident of King's Lynn. Esteemed Clinical Psychologist and much loved mother of Claudia and Sylvia, grandmother of Evelyn, Grace and Lorelei. Memorial Service at St John's Church (The Walks) on Thursday 21st November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Christian Aid, may be made at the service or sent c/o Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 8, 2019